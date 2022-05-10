After Hours Most Active for May 10, 2022 : OPEN, AAPL, RBLX, KGC, HPE, U, COIN, INFY, QQQ, FNF, VG, LYFT

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -14.22 to 12,331.64. The total After hours volume is currently 121,279,204 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN) is -0.02 at $5.84, with 7,946,237 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.15 at $154.36, with 4,065,589 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.56. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Roblox Corporation (RBLX) is -2.4 at $20.79, with 3,961,179 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) is -0.07 at $4.50, with 3,794,769 shares traded. KGC's current last sale is 55.9% of the target price of $8.05.



Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) is unchanged at $16.22, with 3,380,767 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for HPE is in the "buy range".



Unity Software Inc. (U) is -16.23 at $31.90, with 2,998,633 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN) is -10.64 at $62.35, with 2,923,372 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Coinbase Becomes Custody Partner of Facebook’s Digital Wallet; Stock Up



Infosys Limited (INFY) is -0.16 at $19.60, with 2,842,751 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for INFY is in the "buy range".



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +0.05 at $300.81, with 2,841,244 shares traded. This represents a 1.72% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (FNF) is unchanged at $39.65, with 2,840,357 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for FNF is in the "buy range".



Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG) is unchanged at $18.39, with 2,474,921 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for VG is 11.879955; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Lyft, Inc. (LYFT) is +0.01 at $19.01, with 2,321,147 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for LYFT is in the "buy range".

