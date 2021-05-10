After Hours Most Active for May 10, 2021 : SESN, GE, VSTM, MSFT, INTC, IQ, WEN, EGHT, BAC, PFE, LU, NLSN

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -6.5 to 13,352.58. The total After hours volume is currently 104,772,927 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Sesen Bio, Inc. (SESN) is -0.02 at $2.37, with 5,856,774 shares traded. Business Wire Reports: Sesen Bio and Qilu Pharmaceutical Announce IND Application for Vicineum™ Accepted for Review by the National Medical Products Administration in China



General Electric Company (GE) is +0.01 at $13.36, with 3,812,272 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.04. GE's current last sale is 116.17% of the target price of $11.5.



Verastem, Inc. (VSTM) is -0.24 at $2.71, with 3,586,543 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for VSTM is in the "strong buy range".



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is -0.08 at $247.10, with 3,103,919 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 12 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.9. MSFT's current last sale is 85.21% of the target price of $290.



Intel Corporation (INTC) is -0.07 at $55.90, with 3,053,261 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 83.43% of the target price of $67.



iQIYI, Inc. (IQ) is unchanged at $13.16, with 2,796,657 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.31. , following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Wendy's Company (The) (WEN) is unchanged at $22.73, with 2,766,965 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.18. WEN is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 5/12/2021, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2021. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.14 per share, which represents a 9 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



8x8 Inc (EGHT) is unchanged at $28.14, with 2,561,299 shares traded. Business Wire Reports: 8x8, Inc. Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is -0.06 at $41.99, with 2,435,207 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 6 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.76. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BAC is in the "buy range".



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is -0.04 at $39.82, with 2,227,981 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.95. PFE's current last sale is 95.95% of the target price of $41.5.



Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) is unchanged at $10.31, with 2,073,515 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Nielsen N.V. (NLSN) is -0.09 at $27.99, with 1,957,562 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.

