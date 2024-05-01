After Hours Most Active for May 1, 2024 : LYFT, PFE, RTX, TLT, GOLD, CSCO, QQQ, AAPL, GOOGL, KO, CVNA, NU

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 6.52 to 17,325.07. The total After hours volume is currently 87,616,366 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Lyft, Inc. (LYFT) is -0.06 at $15.80, with 5,220,099 shares traded.LYFT is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 5/7/2024, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.16 per share, which represents a -42 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is -0.0702 at $27.11, with 4,247,670 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.63. Smarter Analyst Reports: Understanding Pfizer’s Newly Added Risk Factors



RTX Corporation (RTX) is unchanged at $101.22, with 2,756,762 shares traded. RTX's current last sale is 99.24% of the target price of $102.



iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) is unchanged at $88.56, with 2,696,034 shares traded. This represents a 7.45% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) is +0.04 at $16.40, with 2,328,631 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GOLD is in the "buy range".



Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) is +0.19 at $47.03, with 1,993,000 shares traded. CSCO's current last sale is 88.74% of the target price of $53.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +0.63 at $422.15, with 1,917,464 shares traded. This represents a 33.97% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is unchanged at $169.30, with 1,662,916 shares traded.AAPL is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 5/2/2024, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 1.51 per share, which represents a 152 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is +0.08 at $163.94, with 1,662,280 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 13 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.84. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GOOGL is in the "buy range".



Coca-Cola Company (The) (KO) is +0.04 at $61.97, with 1,557,002 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for KO is in the "buy range".



Carvana Co. (CVNA) is +25.44 at $112.53, with 1,370,039 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.76. CVNA's current last sale is 170.5% of the target price of $66.



Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) is +0.0025 at $10.88, with 1,096,599 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NU is in the "buy range".

