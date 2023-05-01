After Hours Most Active for May 1, 2023 : AAPL, FRC, AMZN, TLT, BUG, TQQQ, VNO, CHGG, GOOGL, UBER, T, MGM

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -9.3 to 13,222.17. The total After hours volume is currently 58,261,591 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.09 at $169.68, with 2,199,248 shares traded.AAPL is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 5/4/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 1.44 per share, which represents a 152 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



FIRST REPUBLIC BANK (FRC) is -1.3515 at $2.16, with 2,046,422 shares traded. FRC's current last sale is 2.31% of the target price of $93.5.



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is -0.48 at $101.57, with 2,028,470 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.33. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMZN is in the "buy range".



iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) is +0.46 at $103.59, with 1,988,017 shares traded. This represents a 12.78% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is +0.0143 at $21.24, with 1,615,060 shares traded. This represents a 8.5% increase from its 52 Week Low.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.02 at $28.15, with 1,596,487 shares traded. This represents a 74.84% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) is unchanged at $14.68, with 1,345,707 shares traded. VNO's current last sale is 81.56% of the target price of $18.



Chegg, Inc. (CHGG) is -5.62 at $11.98, with 1,330,225 shares traded. CHGG's current last sale is 57.05% of the target price of $21.



Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is -0.06 at $107.14, with 1,280,689 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 10 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.33. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GOOGL is in the "buy range".



Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) is +0.12 at $32.86, with 1,213,079 shares traded.UBER is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 5/2/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar2023. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.1 per share, which represents a -304 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



AT&T Inc. (T) is unchanged at $17.50, with 1,188,616 shares traded. T's current last sale is 79.55% of the target price of $22.



MGM Resorts International (MGM) is +0.66 at $46.70, with 842,113 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.04. Smarter Analyst Reports: Honeywell Talks About Growth Potential, Long-Term Targets at Investor Conference

