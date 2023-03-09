After Hours Most Active for Mar 9, 2023 : SWN, GRAB, ATCO, BAC, VZ, MNKD, QQQ, IBM, TSLA, IQ, SI, MBB

After-Hours
March 09, 2023 — 04:29 pm EST

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -6.39 to 11,989.49. The total After hours volume is currently 85,057,610 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:

Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) is -0.03 at $5.02, with 13,340,542 shares traded. SWN's current last sale is 55.78% of the target price of $9.

Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) is +0.01 at $3.00, with 2,908,229 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GRAB is in the "buy range".

Atlas Corp. (ATCO) is +0.01 at $15.39, with 2,617,962 shares traded. ATCO's current last sale is 100.92% of the target price of $15.25.

Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is +0.04 at $30.58, with 2,383,728 shares traded. BAC's current last sale is 80.47% of the target price of $38.

Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) is +0.09 at $36.64, with 2,324,434 shares traded. VZ's current last sale is 81.42% of the target price of $45.

MannKind Corporation (MNKD) is +0.16 at $4.78, with 2,290,942 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for MNKD is 9.97634; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -0.4 at $292.26, with 2,212,168 shares traded. This represents a 14.95% increase from its 52 Week Low.

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is -0.1006 at $126.06, with 2,137,764 shares traded. IBM's current last sale is 86.94% of the target price of $145.

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) is -0.48 at $172.44, with 1,937,401 shares traded. TSLA's current last sale is 78.38% of the target price of $220.

iQIYI, Inc. (IQ) is unchanged at $7.19, with 1,858,420 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for IQ is in the "buy range".

Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI) is +0.03 at $2.87, with 1,827,217 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.

iShares MBS ETF (MBB) is unchanged at $92.46, with 1,347,132 shares traded. This represents a 5.07% increase from its 52 Week Low.

