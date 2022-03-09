After Hours Most Active for Mar 9, 2022 : LTCH, QQQ, SWN, CDE, AAPL, DLTR, ELAN, HPE, BMY, CRWD, TWTR, MQ

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 82.63 to 13,824.83. The total After hours volume is currently 85,851,582 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Latch, Inc. (LTCH) is unchanged at $3.69, with 8,322,508 shares traded. LTCH's current last sale is 46.13% of the target price of $8.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -0.11 at $334.88, with 3,444,548 shares traded. This represents a 9.11% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) is +0.01 at $5.66, with 2,972,682 shares traded. SWN's current last sale is 94.33% of the target price of $6.



Coeur Mining, Inc. (CDE) is unchanged at $4.75, with 2,443,180 shares traded. CDE's current last sale is 84.44% of the target price of $5.625.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.03 at $162.98, with 2,355,706 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR) is -0.1 at $147.65, with 1,823,718 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 7 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Apr 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $2. DLTR's current last sale is 98.43% of the target price of $150.



Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN) is unchanged at $26.62, with 1,705,990 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.26. ELAN's current last sale is 71.95% of the target price of $37.



Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) is +0.03 at $16.40, with 1,597,286 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for HPE is in the "buy range".



Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) is unchanged at $68.13, with 1,439,469 shares traded. BMY's current last sale is 95.29% of the target price of $71.5.



CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (CRWD) is +23.71 at $193.50, with 1,399,499 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CRWD is in the "buy range".



Twitter, Inc. (TWTR) is -0.02 at $34.35, with 1,353,987 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.05. TWTR's current last sale is 57.25% of the target price of $60.



Marqeta, Inc. (MQ) is +2.34 at $13.05, with 1,262,701 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Marqeta Expands Partnership with Klarna Bank; Shares Gain 6.5% Pre-Market

