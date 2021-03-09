After Hours Most Active for Mar 9, 2021 : AAPL, DISCK, IRWD, INTC, AMC, CSCO, PM, GE, MU, FTI, SU, TWTR

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -10.28 to 12,784.21. The total After hours volume is currently 118,024,675 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.285 at $120.80, with 5,861,878 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Discovery, Inc. (DISCK) is unchanged at $52.97, with 4,198,875 shares traded. DISCK's current last sale is 123.19% of the target price of $43.



Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IRWD) is +0.03 at $11.00, with 3,674,690 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for IRWD is 10.040065; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Intel Corporation (INTC) is unchanged at $62.67, with 3,448,803 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 104.45% of the target price of $60.



AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is +0.38 at $10.88, with 2,948,708 shares traded.AMC is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 3/10/2021, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2020. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -2.89 per share, which represents a 35 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) is unchanged at $47.89, with 2,861,033 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Apr 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.74. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CSCO is in the "buy range".



Philip Morris International Inc (PM) is unchanged at $87.07, with 2,785,640 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.42. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PM is in the "buy range".



General Electric Company (GE) is +0.03 at $14.03, with 2,661,995 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GE is in the "buy range".



Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) is unchanged at $89.30, with 2,656,516 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 6 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Feb 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.87. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MU is in the "buy range".



TechnipFMC plc (FTI) is +0.05 at $8.72, with 2,543,147 shares traded. FTI's current last sale is 79.27% of the target price of $11.



Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) is unchanged at $21.86, with 2,397,318 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SU is in the "buy range".



Twitter, Inc. (TWTR) is -0.22 at $67.30, with 2,381,271 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.02. TWTR's current last sale is 96.14% of the target price of $70.

