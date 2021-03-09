After-Hours
AAPL

After Hours Most Active for Mar 9, 2021 : AAPL, DISCK, IRWD, INTC, AMC, CSCO, PM, GE, MU, FTI, SU, TWTR

Contributor
NASDAQ.com
Published

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -10.28 to 12,784.21. The total After hours volume is currently 118,024,675 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:

Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.285 at $120.80, with 5,861,878 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".

Discovery, Inc. (DISCK) is unchanged at $52.97, with 4,198,875 shares traded. DISCK's current last sale is 123.19% of the target price of $43.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IRWD) is +0.03 at $11.00, with 3,674,690 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for IRWD is 10.040065; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.

Intel Corporation (INTC) is unchanged at $62.67, with 3,448,803 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 104.45% of the target price of $60.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is +0.38 at $10.88, with 2,948,708 shares traded.AMC is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 3/10/2021, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2020. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -2.89 per share, which represents a 35 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) is unchanged at $47.89, with 2,861,033 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Apr 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.74. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CSCO is in the "buy range".

Philip Morris International Inc (PM) is unchanged at $87.07, with 2,785,640 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.42. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PM is in the "buy range".

General Electric Company (GE) is +0.03 at $14.03, with 2,661,995 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GE is in the "buy range".

Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) is unchanged at $89.30, with 2,656,516 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 6 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Feb 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.87. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MU is in the "buy range".

TechnipFMC plc (FTI) is +0.05 at $8.72, with 2,543,147 shares traded. FTI's current last sale is 79.27% of the target price of $11.

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) is unchanged at $21.86, with 2,397,318 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SU is in the "buy range".

Twitter, Inc. (TWTR) is -0.22 at $67.30, with 2,381,271 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.02. TWTR's current last sale is 96.14% of the target price of $70.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AAPL DISCK IRWD INTC AMC CSCO PM GE MU FTI SU
Nasdaq N

NASDAQ.com

Nasdaq

Get the latest stock market news, stock information & quotes, data analysis reports, as well as a general overview of the market landscape from Nasdaq.

Read Nasdaq.com's Bio

Explore After-Hours

Explore

Most Popular