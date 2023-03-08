After Hours Most Active for Mar 8, 2023 : EGO, CSCO, QQQ, INTC, VICI, F, GOOGL, AMBP, ARRY, EMB, PSTG, UBER

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up .65 to 12,215.98. The total After hours volume is currently 59,704,720 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Eldorado Gold Corporation (EGO) is unchanged at $9.23, with 1,616,470 shares traded. EGO's current last sale is 88.24% of the target price of $10.46.



Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) is unchanged at $49.11, with 1,360,990 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 10 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Apr 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.87. CSCO's current last sale is 89.29% of the target price of $55.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +0.1 at $297.92, with 1,346,633 shares traded. This represents a 17.17% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Intel Corporation (INTC) is -0.02 at $25.96, with 1,301,330 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 92.71% of the target price of $28.



VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) is unchanged at $33.76, with 1,270,835 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for VICI is in the "buy range".



Ford Motor Company (F) is -0.01 at $12.97, with 1,162,837 shares traded. F's current last sale is 92.64% of the target price of $14.



Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is unchanged at $94.25, with 1,155,522 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GOOGL is in the "buy range".



Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (AMBP) is unchanged at $4.41, with 1,124,417 shares traded. AMBP's current last sale is 80.18% of the target price of $5.5.



Array Technologies, Inc. (ARRY) is unchanged at $21.47, with 1,023,822 shares traded.ARRY is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 3/15/2023, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2022. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.09 per share, which represents a -7 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB) is -0.085 at $84.19, with 1,008,902 shares traded. This represents a 10.28% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Pure Storage, Inc. (PSTG) is -0.0461 at $24.68, with 913,841 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 7 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Oct 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.09. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PSTG is in the "buy range".



Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) is +0.69 at $34.70, with 912,589 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.13. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for UBER is in the "buy range".

