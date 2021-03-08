After Hours Most Active for Mar 8, 2021 : BHC, TME, GE, T, PCG, F

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 26.81 to 12,325.89. The total After hours volume is currently 88,863,952 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC) is +0.03 at $33.11, with 4,477,577 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BHC is in the "buy range".



Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) is -0.13 at $25.19, with 3,808,494 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for TME is in the "buy range".



General Electric Company (GE) is unchanged at $14.17, with 2,348,054 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



AT&T Inc. (T) is +0.01 at $30.00, with 2,294,977 shares traded. T's current last sale is 96.77% of the target price of $31.



Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (PCG) is -0.01 at $11.15, with 2,195,228 shares traded. PCG's current last sale is 79.64% of the target price of $14.



Ford Motor Company (F) is +0.09 at $12.74, with 2,159,829 shares traded. F's current last sale is 106.17% of the target price of $12.

