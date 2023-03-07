After Hours Most Active for Mar 7, 2023 : INTC, VALE, LVS, RIVN, LBRT, UBER, GM, CRWD, COMP, WW, AAPL, PLYA

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 2.09 to 12,154.26. The total After hours volume is currently 86,653,216 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Intel Corporation (INTC) is +0.02 at $25.55, with 6,169,802 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 91.25% of the target price of $28.



VALE S.A. (VALE) is unchanged at $16.32, with 5,829,830 shares traded. VALE's current last sale is 85.89% of the target price of $19.



Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) is unchanged at $59.00, with 2,875,063 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for LVS is in the "buy range".



Rivian Automotive, Inc. (RIVN) is -0.1 at $14.54, with 2,094,836 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Liberty Energy Inc. (LBRT) is -0.01 at $16.10, with 2,034,354 shares traded. LBRT's current last sale is 73.18% of the target price of $22.



Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) is +0.03 at $34.17, with 1,926,777 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.13. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for UBER is in the "buy range".



General Motors Company (GM) is -0.02 at $39.72, with 1,815,150 shares traded. GM's current last sale is 86.35% of the target price of $46.



CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (CRWD) is +8.04 at $132.97, with 1,762,916 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Oct 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.09. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CRWD is in the "buy range".



Compass, Inc. (COMP) is unchanged at $3.25, with 1,508,736 shares traded. COMP's current last sale is 72.22% of the target price of $4.5.



WW International, Inc. (WW) is -0.15 at $6.78, with 1,484,895 shares traded. WW's current last sale is 178.42% of the target price of $3.8.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.02 at $151.58, with 1,409,065 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (PLYA) is unchanged at $9.38, with 1,290,640 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PLYA is in the "strong buy range".

