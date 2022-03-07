After Hours Most Active for Mar 7, 2022 : ZNGA, IQ, PFE, QQQ, AAPL, UBER, MCHI, TSM, MTG, MRO, PLYA, EQH

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -35.96 to 13,283.42. The total After hours volume is currently 95,899,946 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Zynga Inc. (ZNGA) is unchanged at $9.04, with 4,945,487 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ZNGA is in the "buy range".



iQIYI, Inc. (IQ) is -0.03 at $4.26, with 4,928,862 shares traded. IQ's current last sale is 47.33% of the target price of $9.



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is -0.21 at $47.77, with 4,081,518 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PFE is in the "buy range".



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -1 at $323.86, with 4,061,110 shares traded. This represents a 8.88% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.31 at $158.99, with 3,784,989 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) is +0.03 at $28.60, with 3,218,338 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.05. , following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



iShares MSCI China ETF (MCHI) is +0.2285 at $53.59, with 3,208,272 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM) is unchanged at $99.29, with 3,058,033 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) is unchanged at $13.79, with 2,989,238 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MTG is in the "buy range".



Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) is unchanged at $24.33, with 2,830,974 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.74. , following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (PLYA) is +0.01 at $8.50, with 2,774,334 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PLYA is in the "buy range".



Equitable Holdings, Inc. (EQH) is unchanged at $28.52, with 2,644,640 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for EQH is in the "buy range".

