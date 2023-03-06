After-Hours
VALE

After Hours Most Active for Mar 6, 2023 : VALE, BAC, AMZN, QQQ, MRK, AAPL, IQ, MSFT, PFE, KO, ALIT, WDC

March 06, 2023 — 04:29 pm EST

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -10.89 to 12,291.59. The total After hours volume is currently 79,432,799 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:

VALE S.A. (VALE) is -0.01 at $16.68, with 6,521,728 shares traded. VALE's current last sale is 87.79% of the target price of $19.

Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is unchanged at $34.09, with 3,492,820 shares traded. BAC's current last sale is 89.71% of the target price of $38.

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is -0.09 at $93.66, with 3,173,777 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.28. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMZN is in the "buy range".

Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +1.21 at $301.23, with 3,064,552 shares traded. This represents a 18.47% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Merck & Company, Inc. (MRK) is -0.09 at $111.01, with 2,632,264 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MRK is in the "buy range".

Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.15 at $153.68, with 2,211,853 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.43. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".

iQIYI, Inc. (IQ) is +0.0604 at $7.65, with 1,819,482 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for IQ is in the "buy range".

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is -0.02 at $256.85, with 1,791,083 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MSFT is in the "buy range".

Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is -0.0101 at $41.10, with 1,556,995 shares traded. PFE's current last sale is 82.2% of the target price of $50.

Coca-Cola Company (The) (KO) is -0.01 at $60.35, with 1,519,857 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 6 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.64. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for KO is in the "buy range".

Alight, Inc. (ALIT) is unchanged at $9.81, with 1,492,772 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ALIT is in the "buy range".

Western Digital Corporation (WDC) is unchanged at $37.78, with 1,388,099 shares traded. WDC's current last sale is 75.56% of the target price of $50.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
After-Hours

Stocks mentioned

VALE
BAC
AMZN
QQQ
MRK
AAPL
IQ
MSFT
PFE
KO
ALIT
WD

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.