After Hours Most Active for Mar 6, 2023 : VALE, BAC, AMZN, QQQ, MRK, AAPL, IQ, MSFT, PFE, KO, ALIT, WDC

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -10.89 to 12,291.59. The total After hours volume is currently 79,432,799 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



VALE S.A. (VALE) is -0.01 at $16.68, with 6,521,728 shares traded. VALE's current last sale is 87.79% of the target price of $19.



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is unchanged at $34.09, with 3,492,820 shares traded. BAC's current last sale is 89.71% of the target price of $38.



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is -0.09 at $93.66, with 3,173,777 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.28. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMZN is in the "buy range".



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +1.21 at $301.23, with 3,064,552 shares traded. This represents a 18.47% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Merck & Company, Inc. (MRK) is -0.09 at $111.01, with 2,632,264 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MRK is in the "buy range".



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.15 at $153.68, with 2,211,853 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.43. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



iQIYI, Inc. (IQ) is +0.0604 at $7.65, with 1,819,482 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for IQ is in the "buy range".



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is -0.02 at $256.85, with 1,791,083 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MSFT is in the "buy range".



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is -0.0101 at $41.10, with 1,556,995 shares traded. PFE's current last sale is 82.2% of the target price of $50.



Coca-Cola Company (The) (KO) is -0.01 at $60.35, with 1,519,857 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 6 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.64. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for KO is in the "buy range".



Alight, Inc. (ALIT) is unchanged at $9.81, with 1,492,772 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ALIT is in the "buy range".



Western Digital Corporation (WDC) is unchanged at $37.78, with 1,388,099 shares traded. WDC's current last sale is 75.56% of the target price of $50.

