After Hours Most Active for Mar 5, 2021 : AAPL, WTRH, VIAC, IRWD, IQ, SQQQ, PCG, ARMK, TECK, VNO, HBI, RTX

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -2.62 to 12,665.89. The total After hours volume is currently 145,971,482 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -1.44 at $118.69, with 13,463,713 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Waitr Holdings Inc. (WTRH) is +0.78 at $3.77, with 7,445,105 shares traded.WTRH is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 3/8/2021, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2020. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.04 per share, which represents a -28 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



ViacomCBS Inc. (VIAC) is -0.58 at $71.30, with 5,323,248 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IRWD) is +0.51 at $10.50, with 4,998,278 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for IRWD is 11.711639; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



iQIYI, Inc. (IQ) is -1.02 at $24.60, with 4,532,579 shares traded. IQ's current last sale is 110.31% of the target price of $22.3.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.52 at $16.28, with 4,325,344 shares traded. This represents a 38.44% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (PCG) is -0.02 at $10.85, with 2,044,640 shares traded. PCG's current last sale is 77.5% of the target price of $14.



Aramark (ARMK) is +0.045 at $41.24, with 988,401 shares traded. ARMK's current last sale is 105.74% of the target price of $39.



Teck Resources Ltd (TECK) is unchanged at $21.35, with 948,746 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.46. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for TECK is in the "buy range".



Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) is -0.05 at $44.80, with 774,479 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.61. VNO's current last sale is 106.67% of the target price of $42.



Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) is unchanged at $19.21, with 599,515 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.26. HBI's current last sale is 106.72% of the target price of $18.



Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) is +0.07 at $75.18, with 585,440 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for RTX is in the "buy range".

