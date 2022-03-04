After Hours Most Active for Mar 4, 2022 : IBN, COTY, INFY, TSM, GGB, MRO

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -13.04 to 13,824.79. The total After hours volume is currently 100,871,162 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) is unchanged at $17.46, with 8,149,522 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for IBN is in the "strong buy range".



Coty Inc. (COTY) is unchanged at $8.12, with 4,969,022 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.19. COTY's current last sale is 67.67% of the target price of $12.



Infosys Limited (INFY) is unchanged at $22.46, with 4,612,129 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for INFY is in the "buy range".



Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM) is +0.94 at $106.00, with 3,942,690 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for TSM is in the "buy range".



Gerdau S.A. (GGB) is unchanged at $5.78, with 3,064,416 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GGB is in the "strong buy range".



Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) is -0.08 at $23.73, with 2,893,734 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.74. , following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.