After Hours Most Active for Mar 31, 2023 : NABL, UBER, BAC, HLN, T, LBRT

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -7.41 to 13,173.94. The total After hours volume is currently 129,254,986 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



N-able, Inc. (NABL) is unchanged at $13.20, with 3,730,982 shares traded. NABL's current last sale is 94.29% of the target price of $14.



Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) is +0.02 at $31.72, with 2,109,155 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for UBER is in the "buy range".



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is -0.08 at $28.52, with 2,081,468 shares traded. BAC's current last sale is 75.55% of the target price of $37.75.



Haleon plc (HLN) is +0.005 at $8.14, with 2,004,984 shares traded. HLN's current last sale is 99.27% of the target price of $8.2.



AT&T Inc. (T) is unchanged at $19.25, with 1,868,559 shares traded. T's current last sale is 86.52% of the target price of $22.25.



Liberty Energy Inc. (LBRT) is +0.06 at $12.87, with 1,574,457 shares traded. LBRT's current last sale is 58.5% of the target price of $22.

