After Hours Most Active for Mar 31, 2022 : AAPL, T, QQQ, BCS, BAC, MSFT, INTC, LITTU, CMCSA, PFE, WFC, F

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 58.8 to 14,897.29. The total After hours volume is currently 108,676,620 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.24 at $174.85, with 6,581,820 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



AT&T Inc. (T) is +0.1 at $23.73, with 4,037,564 shares traded. T's current last sale is 79.1% of the target price of $30.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +0.26 at $362.80, with 3,690,566 shares traded. This represents a 14.88% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Barclays PLC (BCS) is +0.0599 at $7.96, with 3,524,361 shares traded. BCS's current last sale is 66.89% of the target price of $11.9.



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is +0.13 at $41.35, with 3,402,798 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BAC is in the "buy range".



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is +1.57 at $309.88, with 3,189,828 shares traded. MSFT's current last sale is 85.13% of the target price of $364.



Intel Corporation (INTC) is +0.18 at $49.74, with 3,003,631 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 93.85% of the target price of $53.



Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. (LITTU) is -0.06 at $9.79, with 2,650,000 shares traded.



Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) is +0.3 at $47.12, with 2,415,731 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CMCSA is in the "buy range".



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is +0.22 at $51.99, with 2,409,647 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PFE is in the "buy range".



Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) is +0.09 at $48.55, with 2,372,977 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for WFC is in the "buy range".



Ford Motor Company (F) is -0.01 at $16.90, with 2,090,686 shares traded. F's current last sale is 82.44% of the target price of $20.5.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.