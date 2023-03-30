After Hours Most Active for Mar 30, 2023 : AUY, GOOGL, QQQ, EVTL, AAPL, MSFT, WFC, AMAT, ALIT, NVTS, JBGS, BK

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -2.3 to 12,960.84. The total After hours volume is currently 83,442,438 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) is -0.02 at $5.87, with 5,142,698 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AUY is in the "buy range".



Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is -0.1197 at $100.77, with 2,809,977 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GOOGL is in the "buy range".



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +0.24 at $315.92, with 2,682,922 shares traded. This represents a 24.25% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (EVTL) is -0.01 at $2.14, with 2,396,853 shares traded. EVTL's current last sale is 47.56% of the target price of $4.5.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is unchanged at $162.36, with 2,252,945 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is +0.0816 at $284.13, with 1,809,153 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MSFT is in the "buy range".



Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) is +0.0881 at $37.47, with 1,765,205 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for WFC is in the "buy range".



Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) is unchanged at $122.11, with 1,689,277 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMAT is in the "buy range".



Alight, Inc. (ALIT) is unchanged at $8.92, with 1,675,317 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ALIT is in the "buy range".



Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NVTS) is -0.02 at $6.93, with 1,593,347 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NVTS is in the "buy range".



JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS) is unchanged at $14.69, with 1,546,236 shares traded. JBGS's current last sale is 65.29% of the target price of $22.5.



The Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) is -0.05 at $44.85, with 1,053,823 shares traded. BK's current last sale is 77.33% of the target price of $58.

