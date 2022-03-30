After Hours Most Active for Mar 30, 2022 : GTES, PBR, ZNGA, TSM, INFY, IBN, QQQ, KNDI, PAGP, PATH, AAPL, ATVI

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 23.6 to 15,095.15. The total After hours volume is currently 66,860,686 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Gates Industrial Corporation plc (GTES) is unchanged at $15.22, with 8,010,294 shares traded. GTES's current last sale is 80.11% of the target price of $19.



Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (PBR) is -0.05 at $14.62, with 5,277,580 shares traded. PBR's current last sale is 89.97% of the target price of $16.25.



Zynga Inc. (ZNGA) is +0.005 at $9.22, with 5,096,565 shares traded. ZNGA's current last sale is 92.2% of the target price of $10.



Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM) is +0.07 at $106.80, with 4,472,547 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for TSM is in the "buy range".



Infosys Limited (INFY) is unchanged at $24.97, with 3,775,944 shares traded. INFY's current last sale is 96.04% of the target price of $26.



ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) is +0.03 at $19.04, with 2,969,503 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for IBN is in the "strong buy range".



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +0.56 at $367.65, with 2,732,917 shares traded. This represents a 18.01% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (KNDI) is +0.01 at $3.50, with 2,684,227 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for KNDI is 7.223111; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (PAGP) is unchanged at $11.52, with 2,146,567 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PAGP is in the "buy range".



UiPath, Inc. (PATH) is -6.36 at $22.68, with 2,122,451 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: UiPath Falls 3.7% Despite Solid Q3 Beat



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.09 at $177.86, with 1,707,417 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Activision Blizzard, Inc (ATVI) is unchanged at $80.36, with 1,512,998 shares traded. ATVI's current last sale is 84.59% of the target price of $95.

