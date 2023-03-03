After Hours Most Active for Mar 3, 2023 : ITUB, VALE, MSFT, BAC, ET, IOT, AAPL, CCL, AMZN, QQQ, EXEL, INTC

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up .59 to 12,291.4. The total After hours volume is currently 102,734,856 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Itau Unibanco Banco Holding SA (ITUB) is unchanged at $4.60, with 12,002,591 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ITUB is in the "buy range".



VALE S.A. (VALE) is unchanged at $17.11, with 6,372,496 shares traded. VALE's current last sale is 88.88% of the target price of $19.25.



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is +0.11 at $255.40, with 4,833,509 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MSFT is in the "buy range".



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is +0.02 at $34.18, with 4,465,588 shares traded. BAC's current last sale is 89.95% of the target price of $38.



Energy Transfer L.P. (ET) is unchanged at $13.05, with 3,937,922 shares traded. ET's current last sale is 76.76% of the target price of $17.



Samsara Inc. (IOT) is +0.51 at $19.99, with 3,718,102 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.03 at $151.06, with 3,527,845 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.43. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Carnival Corporation (CCL) is -0.01 at $11.10, with 3,476,534 shares traded. CCL's current last sale is 111% of the target price of $10.



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is unchanged at $94.90, with 3,176,290 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.28. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMZN is in the "buy range".



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +0.22 at $299.90, with 3,024,099 shares traded. This represents a 17.95% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Exelixis, Inc. (EXEL) is unchanged at $17.15, with 2,011,701 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for EXEL is in the "buy range".



Intel Corporation (INTC) is unchanged at $26.40, with 2,006,476 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 94.29% of the target price of $28.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.