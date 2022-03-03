After Hours Most Active for Mar 3, 2022 : OVV, BAC, GPS, CVE, TWTR, NLSN

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 12.29 to 14,047.5. The total After hours volume is currently 47,755,983 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Ovintiv Inc. (OVV) is unchanged at $46.43, with 3,460,693 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.28. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for OVV is in the "buy range".



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is +0.02 at $42.51, with 3,343,329 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.84. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BAC is in the "buy range".



Gap, Inc. (The) (GPS) is +2.3501 at $16.60, with 2,930,756 shares traded. GPS's current last sale is 85.13% of the target price of $19.5.



Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE) is -0.055 at $15.34, with 1,852,315 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CVE is in the "buy range".



Twitter, Inc. (TWTR) is unchanged at $33.49, with 1,578,279 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.05. TWTR's current last sale is 55.82% of the target price of $60.



Nielsen N.V. (NLSN) is unchanged at $17.47, with 1,258,299 shares traded. NLSN's current last sale is 62.39% of the target price of $28.

