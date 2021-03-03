After Hours Most Active for Mar 3, 2021 : SOS, PLTR, AAPL, KBWB, GSKY, GE, BAC, NLSN, CARR, SQQQ, QQQ, LBTYK

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -2.97 to 12,461.03. The total After hours volume is currently 108,941,454 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



SOS Limited (SOS) is -0.27 at $7.90, with 6,905,219 shares traded.



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is +1.25 at $24.84, with 6,530,644 shares traded. PLTR's current last sale is 165.6% of the target price of $15.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.36 at $121.70, with 5,936,793 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is +0.2 at $60.89, with 3,954,684 shares traded. This represents a 114.55% increase from its 52 Week Low.



GreenSky, Inc. (GSKY) is -0.16 at $6.00, with 3,869,046 shares traded.GSKY is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 3/10/2021, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2020. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.07 per share, which represents a 12 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



General Electric Company (GE) is +0.27 at $13.71, with 3,701,310 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GE is in the "buy range".



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is +0.13 at $36.55, with 3,573,819 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.6. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BAC is in the "buy range".



Nielsen N.V. (NLSN) is -0.1 at $24.00, with 3,564,281 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NLSN is in the "buy range".



Carrier Global Corporation (CARR) is unchanged at $37.12, with 3,530,459 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CARR is in the "buy range".



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.14 at $15.16, with 3,092,386 shares traded. This represents a 28.91% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -0.87 at $308.29, with 2,562,801 shares traded. This represents a 86.92% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Liberty Global plc (LBTYK) is unchanged at $24.17, with 2,527,674 shares traded.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.