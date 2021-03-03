After Hours Most Active for Mar 3, 2021 : AAPL, KBWB, GSKY, NLSN, CARR, BAC, SPR, T, LBTYK, CFG, CSCO, TLT

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -.75 to 12,682.58. The total After hours volume is currently 83,796,202 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.03 at $122.09, with 4,361,798 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is +0.333 at $61.02, with 3,954,355 shares traded. This represents a 115.02% increase from its 52 Week Low.



GreenSky, Inc. (GSKY) is unchanged at $6.16, with 3,867,695 shares traded.GSKY is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 3/10/2021, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2020. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.07 per share, which represents a 12 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Nielsen N.V. (NLSN) is unchanged at $24.10, with 3,537,513 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NLSN is in the "buy range".



Carrier Global Corporation (CARR) is +0.0656 at $37.19, with 3,528,365 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CARR is in the "buy range".



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is +0.07 at $36.49, with 3,361,484 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.6. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BAC is in the "buy range".



Spirit Aerosystems Holdings, Inc. (SPR) is -0.01 at $47.51, with 3,051,595 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SPR is in the "buy range".



AT&T Inc. (T) is -0.01 at $28.71, with 3,011,240 shares traded. T's current last sale is 92.61% of the target price of $31.



Liberty Global plc (LBTYK) is +0.1769 at $24.35, with 2,513,903 shares traded.



Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (CFG) is unchanged at $44.61, with 2,240,136 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.92. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CFG is in the "buy range".



Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) is unchanged at $45.13, with 2,235,669 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Apr 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.74. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CSCO is in the "buy range".



iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) is -0.05 at $139.49, with 1,693,860 shares traded. This represents a 2.11% increase from its 52 Week Low.

