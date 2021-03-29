After Hours Most Active for Mar 29, 2021 : OI, TME, GSX, VIPS, CFG, VALE

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 6.43 to 12,972.17. The total After hours volume is currently 125,100,655 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



O-I Glass, Inc. (OI) is -0.06 at $14.79, with 13,407,865 shares traded. OI's current last sale is 123.25% of the target price of $12.



Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) is -0.17 at $20.17, with 7,145,057 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for TME is in the "buy range".



GSX Techedu Inc. (GSX) is +0.09 at $31.87, with 4,934,742 shares traded. GSX's current last sale is 59.57% of the target price of $53.5.



Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) is unchanged at $28.47, with 4,869,762 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for VIPS is in the "buy range".



Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (CFG) is unchanged at $43.37, with 4,655,690 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CFG is in the "buy range".



VALE S.A. (VALE) is -0.01 at $16.95, with 3,743,221 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for VALE is in the "buy range".

