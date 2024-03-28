After Hours Most Active for Mar 28, 2024 : ROIV, RUN, CPE, AAPL, JD, BEKE, MSFT, APA, MPC, JCI, WMT, IFF

News & Insights

March 28, 2024

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -16.99 to 18,237.7. The total After hours volume is currently 171,755,196 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (ROIV) is unchanged at $10.54, with 18,815,421 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ROIV is in the "buy range".

Sunrun Inc. (RUN) is -0.005 at $13.17, with 14,136,322 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for RUN is in the "buy range".

Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) is unchanged at $35.76, with 8,661,866 shares traded. CPE's current last sale is 79.47% of the target price of $45.

Apple Inc. (AAPL) is unchanged at $171.48, with 6,498,363 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".

JD.com, Inc. (JD) is +0.02 at $27.41, with 4,489,141 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for JD is in the "buy range".

KE Holdings Inc (BEKE) is unchanged at $13.73, with 4,287,936 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BEKE is in the "buy range".

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is -0.72 at $420.00, with 4,255,801 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MSFT is in the "buy range".

APA Corporation (APA) is unchanged at $34.38, with 4,062,793 shares traded. APA's current last sale is 83.85% of the target price of $41.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) is -2.5 at $199.00, with 3,860,419 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $3.05. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MPC is in the "buy range".

Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) is unchanged at $65.32, with 3,759,419 shares traded. JCI's current last sale is 105.35% of the target price of $62.

Walmart Inc. (WMT) is +0.0732 at $60.24, with 2,889,525 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for WMT is in the "buy range".

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc. (IFF) is unchanged at $85.99, with 2,835,685 shares traded. IFF's current last sale is 101.16% of the target price of $85.

