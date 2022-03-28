After Hours Most Active for Mar 28, 2022 : BAC, IBN, CMCSA, OVV, AMC, VTRS, UBER, PFE, VNET, ZNGA, AAPL, CHNG

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -3.36 to 14,984.04. The total After hours volume is currently 95,753,553 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is +0.08 at $43.63, with 4,552,181 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BAC is in the "buy range".



ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) is unchanged at $18.56, with 4,510,205 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for IBN is in the "strong buy range".



Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) is unchanged at $47.53, with 3,980,379 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CMCSA is in the "buy range".



Ovintiv Inc. (OVV) is unchanged at $53.84, with 3,866,563 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.36. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for OVV is in the "buy range".



AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is -0.28 at $29.05, with 3,621,768 shares traded. AMC's current last sale is 247.23% of the target price of $11.75.



Viatris Inc. (VTRS) is unchanged at $10.90, with 3,582,288 shares traded. VTRS's current last sale is 77.86% of the target price of $14.



Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) is -0.11 at $34.66, with 3,367,220 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for UBER is in the "buy range".



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is -0.09 at $53.19, with 2,821,530 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PFE is in the "buy range".



VNET Group, Inc. (VNET) is +0.17 at $7.10, with 2,450,653 shares traded.VNET is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 3/30/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2021. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.15 per share, which represents a -120 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Zynga Inc. (ZNGA) is +0.01 at $9.27, with 2,358,028 shares traded. ZNGA's current last sale is 92.7% of the target price of $10.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.14 at $175.74, with 2,231,745 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Change Healthcare Inc. (CHNG) is -0.12 at $22.12, with 2,203,127 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for CHNG is 8.492427; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.

