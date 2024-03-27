After Hours Most Active for Mar 27, 2024 : ESPR, TLT, QQQ, KDP, KO, BMY, AAPL, AMZN, VSTS, WMT, CVX, BAC

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 3.67 to 18,284.51. The total After hours volume is currently 103,476,614 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (ESPR) is +0.01 at $2.63, with 4,809,932 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ESPR is in the "buy range".



iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) is -0.01 at $94.69, with 3,622,402 shares traded. This represents a 14.89% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +0.31 at $445.14, with 3,258,934 shares traded. This represents a 46.06% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) is unchanged at $30.59, with 2,507,210 shares traded. KDP's current last sale is 89.97% of the target price of $34.



Coca-Cola Company (The) (KO) is -0.05 at $60.98, with 2,426,421 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for KO is in the "buy range".



Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) is unchanged at $53.25, with 2,212,312 shares traded. BMY's current last sale is 96.82% of the target price of $55.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.06 at $173.37, with 2,172,397 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is +0.22 at $180.05, with 2,063,489 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMZN is in the "buy range".



Vestis Corporation (VSTS) is unchanged at $18.96, with 1,642,018 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for VSTS is in the "buy range".



Walmart Inc. (WMT) is -0.14 at $60.58, with 1,553,317 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Apr 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.52. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for WMT is in the "buy range".



Chevron Corporation (CVX) is unchanged at $156.35, with 1,503,426 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CVX is in the "buy range".



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is -0.02 at $37.79, with 1,455,370 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.

