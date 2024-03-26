After Hours Most Active for Mar 26, 2024 : NIO, AUR, AAPL, HPE, GLW, PFE, AMZN, KO, INTC, GME, QQQ, GRAB

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 34.54 to 18,245.08. The total After hours volume is currently 110,283,946 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.05 at $4.83, with 5,413,017 shares traded. NIO's current last sale is 65.71% of the target price of $7.35.



Aurora Innovation, Inc. (AUR) is +0.05 at $2.56, with 4,518,130 shares traded. AUR's current last sale is 64% of the target price of $4.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.21 at $169.92, with 3,205,734 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) is +0.03 at $17.72, with 3,056,168 shares traded. HPE's current last sale is 104.24% of the target price of $17.



Corning Incorporated (GLW) is unchanged at $32.31, with 2,513,905 shares traded. GLW's current last sale is 92.31% of the target price of $35.



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is -0.03 at $27.56, with 2,457,403 shares traded. PFE's current last sale is 78.74% of the target price of $35.



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is +0.3301 at $178.63, with 2,366,797 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMZN is in the "buy range".



Coca-Cola Company (The) (KO) is +0.0297 at $60.57, with 2,236,878 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for KO is in the "buy range".



Intel Corporation (INTC) is +0.0399 at $42.03, with 2,208,820 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 95.52% of the target price of $44.



GameStop Corporation (GME) is -2.62 at $12.88, with 2,154,486 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: GameStop Adds New Risk Factor Related to NFT Initiative



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +0.61 at $443.93, with 2,154,383 shares traded. This represents a 45.66% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) is +0.01 at $3.16, with 2,135,899 shares traded. GRAB's current last sale is 71.01% of the target price of $4.45.

