After Hours Most Active for Mar 25, 2024 : MFC, T, SNAP, RY, BN, CM, PENN, CSCO, PTON, AAPL, CMCSA, RIVN

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 1.71 to 18,278.77. The total After hours volume is currently 102,408,500 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Manulife Financial Corp (MFC) is +0.0058 at $24.28, with 8,230,389 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MFC is in the "buy range".



AT&T Inc. (T) is -0.02 at $17.10, with 7,066,592 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for T is in the "buy range".



Snap Inc. (SNAP) is +0.01 at $11.27, with 7,031,988 shares traded. SNAP's current last sale is 86.69% of the target price of $13.



Royal Bank Of Canada (RY) is +0.0021 at $99.42, with 6,422,419 shares traded. RY's current last sale is 97.36% of the target price of $102.12.



Brookfield Corporation (BN) is -0.0014 at $41.45, with 4,788,467 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BN is in the "buy range".



Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) is -0.07 at $50.25, with 4,219,297 shares traded. CM's current last sale is 98.53% of the target price of $51.



PENN Entertainment, Inc. (PENN) is +0.35 at $17.38, with 3,293,000 shares traded. PENN's current last sale is 65.58% of the target price of $26.5.



Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) is unchanged at $49.68, with 2,781,283 shares traded. CSCO's current last sale is 90.33% of the target price of $55.



Peloton Interactive, Inc. (PTON) is unchanged at $4.17, with 2,586,624 shares traded. PTON's current last sale is 69.5% of the target price of $6.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.0396 at $170.89, with 2,446,132 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) is unchanged at $42.64, with 2,243,554 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CMCSA is in the "buy range".



Rivian Automotive, Inc. (RIVN) is +0.04 at $10.69, with 2,220,042 shares traded. RIVN's current last sale is 59.39% of the target price of $18.

