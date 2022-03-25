After Hours Most Active for Mar 25, 2022 : BBD, ZNGA, VTIP, TLRY, MRO, IRT, FB, UBER, BSX, AAPL, QQQ, T

After-Hours
The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -2.18 to 14,752.13. The total After hours volume is currently 84,462,683 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:

Banco Bradesco Sa (BBD) is unchanged at $4.64, with 7,862,817 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BBD is in the "buy range".

Zynga Inc. (ZNGA) is -0.03 at $9.15, with 6,524,412 shares traded. ZNGA's current last sale is 91.5% of the target price of $10.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is -0.0103 at $51.58, with 3,478,244 shares traded. This represents a 1.96% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY) is -0.1 at $8.46, with 3,263,085 shares traded. TLRY's current last sale is 99.53% of the target price of $8.5.

Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) is -0.01 at $26.03, with 2,886,306 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.78. , following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (IRT) is unchanged at $26.38, with 2,382,532 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for IRT is in the "buy range".

Meta Platforms, Inc. (FB) is -0.05 at $221.77, with 2,309,527 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for FB is in the "buy range".

Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) is -0.09 at $33.97, with 2,266,091 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for UBER is in the "buy range".

Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) is unchanged at $43.50, with 1,927,039 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BSX is in the "buy range".

Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.07 at $174.65, with 1,805,999 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".

Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -0.1 at $359.25, with 1,799,427 shares traded. This represents a 16.87% increase from its 52 Week Low.

AT&T Inc. (T) is -0.04 at $23.80, with 1,764,113 shares traded. T's current last sale is 79.33% of the target price of $30.

