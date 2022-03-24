After-Hours
After Hours Most Active for Mar 24, 2022 : TLRY, CVE, STNE, VNET, AAPL, PDD, NIO, KR, QFIN, AES, ZH, FHN

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -4.66 to 14,761.03. The total After hours volume is currently 90,929,542 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:

Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY) is +0.42 at $7.39, with 6,390,243 shares traded. TLRY's current last sale is 86.94% of the target price of $8.5.

Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE) is unchanged at $16.07, with 3,983,077 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CVE is in the "buy range".

StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) is unchanged at $14.35, with 3,451,493 shares traded. STNE's current last sale is 71.75% of the target price of $20.

VNET Group, Inc. (VNET) is unchanged at $7.33, with 3,291,244 shares traded.VNET is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 3/30/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2021. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.15 per share, which represents a -120 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.1 at $173.97, with 3,038,205 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".

Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD) is +0.15 at $45.09, with 2,710,938 shares traded. PDD's current last sale is 41.75% of the target price of $108.

NIO Inc. (NIO) is +0.77 at $22.75, with 2,216,102 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NIO is in the "buy range".

Kroger Company (The) (KR) is unchanged at $56.75, with 2,181,513 shares traded. KR's current last sale is 115.82% of the target price of $49.

360 DigiTech, Inc. (QFIN) is unchanged at $17.30, with 1,999,157 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for QFIN is in the "strong buy range".

The AES Corporation (AES) is unchanged at $24.24, with 1,891,287 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AES is in the "strong buy range".

Zhihu Inc. (ZH) is unchanged at $2.83, with 1,780,468 shares traded. ZH's current last sale is 28.59% of the target price of $9.9.

First Horizon Corporation (FHN) is +0.01 at $23.14, with 1,442,472 shares traded. FHN's current last sale is 105.18% of the target price of $22.

