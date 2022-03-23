After Hours Most Active for Mar 23, 2022 : BAC, TSM, CVE, ZNGA, IQ, FTI, QQQ, WFC, CSCO, SLB, PDD, CHNG

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 9.96 to 14,457.51. The total After hours volume is currently 94,024,988 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is +0.03 at $43.12, with 8,766,531 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BAC is in the "buy range".



Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM) is +0.05 at $105.40, with 4,391,683 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for TSM is in the "buy range".



Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE) is +0.08 at $16.25, with 3,919,262 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CVE is in the "buy range".



Zynga Inc. (ZNGA) is -0.03 at $9.06, with 3,727,825 shares traded. ZNGA's current last sale is 90.6% of the target price of $10.



iQIYI, Inc. (IQ) is +0.08 at $4.76, with 3,710,210 shares traded. IQ's current last sale is 52.89% of the target price of $9.



TechnipFMC plc (FTI) is unchanged at $7.49, with 3,602,786 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $0. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for FTI is in the "buy range".



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +0.31 at $352.14, with 3,552,730 shares traded. This represents a 14.56% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) is +0.0101 at $51.13, with 2,949,015 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for WFC is in the "buy range".



Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) is +0.02 at $54.50, with 2,519,550 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CSCO is in the "buy range".



Schlumberger N.V. (SLB) is unchanged at $42.41, with 2,368,080 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SLB is in the "buy range".



Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD) is +0.1 at $49.50, with 2,170,253 shares traded. PDD's current last sale is 45.83% of the target price of $108.



Change Healthcare Inc. (CHNG) is unchanged at $21.71, with 1,993,640 shares traded. CHNG's current last sale is 84.31% of the target price of $25.75.

