After Hours Most Active for Mar 22, 2024 : SNAP, AAPL, MO, PR, ADT, AMZN, OPEN, INTC, VZ, CMI, CSCO, QQQ

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -13.77 to 18,325.67. The total After hours volume is currently 99,323,422 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Snap Inc. (SNAP) is +0.01 at $11.41, with 6,512,016 shares traded. SNAP's current last sale is 87.77% of the target price of $13.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.03 at $172.31, with 3,918,390 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Altria Group (MO) is +0.02 at $43.00, with 3,560,663 shares traded. MO's current last sale is 91.49% of the target price of $47.



Permian Resources Corporation (PR) is -0.13 at $17.02, with 3,196,449 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.34. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PR is in the "buy range".



ADT Inc. (ADT) is -0.005 at $6.39, with 2,959,681 shares traded. ADT's current last sale is 73.87% of the target price of $8.65.



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is unchanged at $178.87, with 2,551,595 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMZN is in the "buy range".



Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN) is +0.01 at $2.99, with 2,489,799 shares traded. OPEN's current last sale is 108.73% of the target price of $2.75.



Intel Corporation (INTC) is unchanged at $42.57, with 2,226,214 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 96.75% of the target price of $44.



Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) is -0.05 at $40.32, with 2,000,375 shares traded. VZ's current last sale is 88.13% of the target price of $45.75.



Cummins Inc. (CMI) is unchanged at $290.34, with 1,934,081 shares traded. CMI's current last sale is 107.14% of the target price of $271.



Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) is unchanged at $49.78, with 1,867,434 shares traded. CSCO's current last sale is 90.51% of the target price of $55.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -0.52 at $445.86, with 1,732,053 shares traded. This represents a 46.29% increase from its 52 Week Low.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.