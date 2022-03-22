After Hours Most Active for Mar 22, 2022 : PDBC, CVE, AAPL, KO, MSFT, MDLZ, GM, INTC, QQQ, PLTR, TSM, FSR

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -3.03 to 14,651.3. The total After hours volume is currently 92,636,402 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ET (PDBC) is +0.03 at $18.03, with 9,840,689 shares traded. This represents a 36.38% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE) is -0.0271 at $15.95, with 3,948,119 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CVE is in the "buy range".



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.13 at $168.95, with 3,175,734 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Coca-Cola Company (The) (KO) is unchanged at $60.80, with 2,639,699 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for KO is in the "buy range".



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is unchanged at $304.06, with 2,513,518 shares traded. MSFT's current last sale is 83.53% of the target price of $364.



Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) is +0.13 at $61.70, with 2,345,484 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MDLZ is in the "buy range".



General Motors Company (GM) is unchanged at $44.56, with 2,278,431 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GM is in the "buy range".



Intel Corporation (INTC) is unchanged at $48.39, with 2,228,903 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 87.98% of the target price of $55.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +0.04 at $357.00, with 2,069,871 shares traded. This represents a 16.14% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is -0.03 at $13.24, with 2,015,649 shares traded. PLTR's current last sale is 82.75% of the target price of $16.



Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM) is -0.04 at $107.00, with 2,002,812 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for TSM is in the "buy range".



Fisker Inc. (FSR) is -0.02 at $12.50, with 1,892,092 shares traded. FSR's current last sale is 51.02% of the target price of $24.5.

