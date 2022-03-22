After-Hours
PDBC

After Hours Most Active for Mar 22, 2022 : PDBC, CVE, AAPL, KO, MSFT, MDLZ, GM, INTC, QQQ, PLTR, TSM, FSR

Contributor
NASDAQ.com
Published

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -3.03 to 14,651.3. The total After hours volume is currently 92,636,402 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ET (PDBC) is +0.03 at $18.03, with 9,840,689 shares traded. This represents a 36.38% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE) is -0.0271 at $15.95, with 3,948,119 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CVE is in the "buy range".

Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.13 at $168.95, with 3,175,734 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".

Coca-Cola Company (The) (KO) is unchanged at $60.80, with 2,639,699 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for KO is in the "buy range".

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is unchanged at $304.06, with 2,513,518 shares traded. MSFT's current last sale is 83.53% of the target price of $364.

Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) is +0.13 at $61.70, with 2,345,484 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MDLZ is in the "buy range".

General Motors Company (GM) is unchanged at $44.56, with 2,278,431 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GM is in the "buy range".

Intel Corporation (INTC) is unchanged at $48.39, with 2,228,903 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 87.98% of the target price of $55.

Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +0.04 at $357.00, with 2,069,871 shares traded. This represents a 16.14% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is -0.03 at $13.24, with 2,015,649 shares traded. PLTR's current last sale is 82.75% of the target price of $16.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM) is -0.04 at $107.00, with 2,002,812 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for TSM is in the "buy range".

Fisker Inc. (FSR) is -0.02 at $12.50, with 1,892,092 shares traded. FSR's current last sale is 51.02% of the target price of $24.5.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PDBC CVE AAPL KO MSFT MDLZ GM INTC QQQ PLTR TSM
Nasdaq N

NASDAQ.com

Nasdaq

Get the latest stock market news, stock information & quotes, data analysis reports, as well as a general overview of the market landscape from Nasdaq.

Read Nasdaq.com's Bio

Explore After-Hours

Explore

Most Popular