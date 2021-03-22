After Hours Most Active for Mar 22, 2021 : BAC, F, PFE, XOM, ET, WFC

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -4.17 to 13,082.34. The total After hours volume is currently 109,661,482 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is +0.04 at $37.70, with 3,782,722 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BAC is in the "buy range".



Ford Motor Company (F) is -0.03 at $12.82, with 3,651,495 shares traded. F's current last sale is 91.57% of the target price of $14.



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is -0.03 at $35.97, with 3,011,568 shares traded. PFE's current last sale is 89.93% of the target price of $40.



Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) is +0.09 at $56.00, with 2,967,982 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2021. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.54. XOM's current last sale is 103.7% of the target price of $54.



Energy Transfer L.P. (ET) is +0.01 at $8.11, with 1,812,052 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ET is in the "buy range".



Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) is unchanged at $38.97, with 1,761,535 shares traded. WFC's current last sale is 108.25% of the target price of $36.

