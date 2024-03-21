After Hours Most Active for Mar 21, 2024 : INTC, TLT, CSCO, NDAQ, AAPL, MU

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 7.15 to 18,327.53. The total After hours volume is currently 119,579,754 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Intel Corporation (INTC) is +0.03 at $42.45, with 5,384,412 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 96.48% of the target price of $44.



iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) is +0.08 at $93.17, with 4,657,148 shares traded. This represents a 13.04% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) is unchanged at $49.88, with 4,111,281 shares traded. CSCO's current last sale is 90.69% of the target price of $55.



Nasdaq, Inc. (NDAQ) is unchanged at $61.84, with 3,324,326 shares traded. NDAQ's current last sale is 103.07% of the target price of $60.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.04 at $171.33, with 3,015,580 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) is unchanged at $109.85, with 2,763,848 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.

