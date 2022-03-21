After Hours Most Active for Mar 21, 2022 : BABA, INTC, AAPL, MDLZ, IBN, COTY, PFE, KO, USB, CMCSA, MSFT, QQQ

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 11.76 to 14,387.85. The total After hours volume is currently 104,497,678 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is -0.19 at $103.40, with 5,728,192 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BABA is in the "buy range".



Intel Corporation (INTC) is +0.01 at $47.40, with 3,423,010 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.85. INTC's current last sale is 86.18% of the target price of $55.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.0999 at $165.48, with 2,915,970 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) is unchanged at $61.37, with 2,837,835 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MDLZ is in the "buy range".



ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) is unchanged at $18.67, with 2,766,516 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for IBN is in the "strong buy range".



Coty Inc. (COTY) is unchanged at $8.88, with 2,544,732 shares traded. COTY's current last sale is 74% of the target price of $12.



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is +0.01 at $54.20, with 2,419,255 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PFE is in the "buy range".



Coca-Cola Company (The) (KO) is +0.11 at $60.69, with 2,329,750 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for KO is in the "buy range".



U.S. Bancorp (USB) is unchanged at $56.16, with 2,227,252 shares traded. USB's current last sale is 86.4% of the target price of $65.



Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) is +0.03 at $46.70, with 2,128,666 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CMCSA is in the "buy range".



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is +0.3 at $299.46, with 1,920,761 shares traded. MSFT's current last sale is 82.27% of the target price of $364.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +0.48 at $350.56, with 1,871,632 shares traded. This represents a 14.04% increase from its 52 Week Low.

