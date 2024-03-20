After Hours Most Active for Mar 20, 2024 : SNAP, MU, INTC, SOFI, QQQ, AAPL, CHWY, MO, HPE, CMI, JOBY, SQQQ

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 50.38 to 18,290.49. The total After hours volume is currently 122,437,129 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Snap Inc. (SNAP) is +0.02 at $11.22, with 5,946,724 shares traded. SNAP's current last sale is 86.31% of the target price of $13.



Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) is +11.22 at $107.47, with 5,201,385 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Micron to Unveil Memory Design Center in Atlanta



Intel Corporation (INTC) is unchanged at $42.20, with 3,907,666 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 95.91% of the target price of $44.



SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) is -0.01 at $7.35, with 3,150,744 shares traded. SOFI's current last sale is 75.38% of the target price of $9.75.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +1.1198 at $444.89, with 3,124,045 shares traded. This represents a 47.31% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is unchanged at $178.67, with 3,098,217 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Chewy, Inc. (CHWY) is +1.18 at $18.92, with 2,875,495 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: Chewy Posts Wider-Than-Expected Q3 Loss; Shares Fall



Altria Group (MO) is unchanged at $44.79, with 2,737,806 shares traded. MO's current last sale is 95.3% of the target price of $47.



Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) is unchanged at $16.93, with 2,726,678 shares traded. HPE's current last sale is 99.59% of the target price of $17.



Cummins Inc. (CMI) is unchanged at $287.13, with 2,625,066 shares traded. CMI's current last sale is 105.95% of the target price of $271.



Joby Aviation, Inc. (JOBY) is +0.03 at $5.21, with 2,537,123 shares traded. JOBY's current last sale is 65.13% of the target price of $8.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is -0.08 at $10.35, with 2,332,536 shares traded. This represents a .68% increase from its 52 Week Low.

