After Hours Most Active for Mar 20, 2023 : USB, IAA, BEKE, PYPL, T, QQQ, TCOM, PTON, PFE, IOT, GOOGL, AMZN

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -8.6 to 12,554.01. The total After hours volume is currently 102,256,431 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



U.S. Bancorp (USB) is +0.1 at $34.55, with 5,218,420 shares traded. USB's current last sale is 64.58% of the target price of $53.5.



IAA, Inc. (IAA) is +0.2 at $40.09, with 3,410,816 shares traded. IAA's current last sale is 83.52% of the target price of $48.



KE Holdings Inc (BEKE) is -0.14 at $18.25, with 2,908,115 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BEKE is in the "buy range".



PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) is +0.01 at $73.22, with 2,413,667 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PYPL is in the "buy range".



AT&T Inc. (T) is +0.041 at $18.53, with 2,410,931 shares traded. T's current last sale is 83.29% of the target price of $22.25.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +0.01 at $305.98, with 2,345,881 shares traded. This represents a 20.34% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) is unchanged at $36.44, with 2,306,190 shares traded. TCOM's current last sale is 79.22% of the target price of $46.



Peloton Interactive, Inc. (PTON) is +0.04 at $9.42, with 2,231,978 shares traded. PTON's current last sale is 55.41% of the target price of $17.



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is unchanged at $40.81, with 2,188,929 shares traded. PFE's current last sale is 83.29% of the target price of $49.



Samsara Inc. (IOT) is unchanged at $18.32, with 2,127,693 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for IOT is in the "buy range".



Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is +0.07 at $101.29, with 2,005,098 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GOOGL is in the "buy range".



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is -0.15 at $97.56, with 1,963,446 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMZN is in the "buy range".

