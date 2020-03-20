After Hours Most Active for Mar 20, 2020 : CZR, QQQ, MSFT, SSRM, SQQQ, FB, NVS





The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:





Caesars Entertainment Corporation (CZR) is -0.03 at $4.99, with 4,743,753 shares traded. CZR's current last sale is 38.76% of the target price of $12.875.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -1.51 at $176.15, with 4,432,708 shares traded. This represents a 5.61% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is -0.91 at $141.80, with 3,920,253 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MSFT is in the "buy range".



SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM) is +0.1 at $12.02, with 3,311,513 shares traded. SSRM's current last sale is 56.63% of the target price of $21.225.



ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.54 at $27.14, with 2,410,278 shares traded. This represents a 70.8% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Facebook, Inc. (FB) is -2.23 at $150.90, with 1,804,966 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for FB is in the "buy range".



Novartis AG (NVS) is +2.0436 at $76.40, with shares traded. NVS's current last sale is 72.76% of the target price of $105.

