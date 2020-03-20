After-Hours
CZR

After Hours Most Active for Mar 20, 2020 : CZR, QQQ, MSFT, SSRM, SQQQ, FB, NVS

Contributor
NASDAQ.com
Published
NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Caesars Entertainment Corporation (CZR) is -0.03 at $4.99, with 4,743,753 shares traded. CZR's current last sale is 38.76% of the target price of $12.875.

Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -1.51 at $176.15, with 4,432,708 shares traded. This represents a 5.61% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is -0.91 at $141.80, with 3,920,253 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MSFT is in the "buy range".

SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM) is +0.1 at $12.02, with 3,311,513 shares traded. SSRM's current last sale is 56.63% of the target price of $21.225.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) is +0.54 at $27.14, with 2,410,278 shares traded. This represents a 70.8% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Facebook, Inc. (FB) is -2.23 at $150.90, with 1,804,966 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for FB is in the "buy range".

Novartis AG (NVS) is +2.0436 at $76.40, with shares traded. NVS's current last sale is 72.76% of the target price of $105.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CZR QQQ MSFT SSRM SQQQ FB

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos


Explore After-Hours

Explore

Most Popular