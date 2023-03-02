After Hours Most Active for Mar 2, 2023 : BAC, PTON, AI, BHC, TQQQ, UBER, WFC, INFN, CHPT, INTC, AAPL, VIAV

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -17.79 to 12,027.08. The total After hours volume is currently 83,197,551 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is +0.01 at $33.50, with 3,925,518 shares traded. BAC's current last sale is 88.16% of the target price of $38.



Peloton Interactive, Inc. (PTON) is -0.02 at $12.90, with 3,678,065 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.5. PTON's current last sale is 75.88% of the target price of $17.



C3.ai, Inc. (AI) is +2.94 at $24.25, with 3,433,203 shares traded. AI's current last sale is 186.54% of the target price of $13.



Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC) is -0.005 at $9.25, with 2,540,408 shares traded. BHC's current last sale is 115.61% of the target price of $8.001.



ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is -0.05 at $22.06, with 2,389,844 shares traded. This represents a 37.02% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) is -0.04 at $33.65, with 2,354,444 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.14. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for UBER is in the "buy range".



Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) is +0.02 at $45.82, with 2,248,876 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for WFC is in the "buy range".



Infinera Corporation (INFN) is unchanged at $7.28, with 1,816,136 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for INFN is 20.433464; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT) is -1.52 at $9.74, with 1,731,009 shares traded. Smarter Analyst Reports: ChargePoint Books Loss in Q4; Shares Rise on Revenue Beat



Intel Corporation (INTC) is -0.02 at $26.18, with 1,722,500 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 93.5% of the target price of $28.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.12 at $145.79, with 1,504,017 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2023. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.24. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV) is unchanged at $10.56, with 1,439,614 shares traded. VIAV's current last sale is 74.11% of the target price of $14.25.

