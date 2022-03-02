After Hours Most Active for Mar 2, 2022 : SNOW, UBER, COTY, TLT, QQQ, PFE, AAPL, RTX, AMD, KO, FAST, CG

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -61.52 to 14,182.17. The total After hours volume is currently 52,266,007 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) is -79.08 at $185.61, with 3,303,493 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SNOW is in the "buy range".



Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) is -0.14 at $33.90, with 2,798,557 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.06. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for UBER is in the "buy range".



Coty Inc. (COTY) is unchanged at $9.17, with 2,566,912 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.19. COTY's current last sale is 76.42% of the target price of $12.



iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) is +0.74 at $137.21, with 2,153,388 shares traded. This represents a 3.02% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -0.87 at $346.35, with 1,909,397 shares traded. This represents a 16.44% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is -0.0003 at $47.70, with 1,429,826 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PFE is in the "buy range".



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.44 at $166.12, with 1,401,379 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) is +0.01 at $100.75, with 1,336,659 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for RTX is in the "buy range".



Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) is -0.68 at $117.60, with 1,329,713 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 9 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.84. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMD is in the "buy range".



Coca-Cola Company (The) (KO) is -0.12 at $62.31, with 1,271,671 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.51. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for KO is in the "buy range".



Fastenal Company (FAST) is unchanged at $52.57, with 1,084,734 shares traded. FAST's current last sale is 99.19% of the target price of $53.



The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) is unchanged at $47.42, with 871,765 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.14. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CG is in the "buy range".

