After Hours Most Active for Mar 2, 2021 : RKT, FUBO, GOLD, RBBN, NLSN, SU, FTI, SFM, LBTYK, AAPL, RIGL, AKBA

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 9.56 to 13,069.51. The total After hours volume is currently 86,200,332 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Rocket Companies, Inc. (RKT) is -1.1 at $40.50, with 8,065,438 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



fuboTV Inc. (FUBO) is +1.5399 at $43.43, with 3,656,052 shares traded. Business Wire Reports: fuboTV Announces Proposed Offering of $350 Million of Convertible Senior Notes Due 2026



Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) is +0.09 at $19.95, with 2,813,107 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GOLD is in the "buy range".



Ribbon Communications Inc. (RBBN) is -0.01 at $8.41, with 2,793,705 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for RBBN is in the "buy range".



Nielsen N.V. (NLSN) is -0.46 at $24.43, with 2,723,581 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) is +0.07 at $20.74, with 2,582,753 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SU is in the "buy range".



TechnipFMC plc (FTI) is unchanged at $8.45, with 2,557,414 shares traded. FTI's current last sale is 76.82% of the target price of $11.



Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (SFM) is +0.02 at $21.79, with 2,032,355 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for SFM is 7.292796; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Liberty Global plc (LBTYK) is unchanged at $24.49, with 1,857,364 shares traded.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.05 at $125.17, with 1,669,925 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RIGL) is +0.025 at $4.33, with 1,510,566 shares traded. PR Newswire Reports: Rigel Pharmaceuticals Provides Business Update



Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (AKBA) is -0.0286 at $3.50, with 1,436,521 shares traded. AKBA's current last sale is 41.19% of the target price of $8.5.

