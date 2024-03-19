News & Insights

After Hours Most Active for Mar 19, 2024 : SNAP, CMI, SOFI, HLN, T, MO, ATMU, AAPL, XRAY, INTC, CMCSA, CSCO

March 19, 2024 — 04:24 pm EDT

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -4.09 to 18,028.12. The total After hours volume is currently 101,944,092 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:

Snap Inc. (SNAP) is -0.02 at $11.03, with 5,905,248 shares traded. SNAP's current last sale is 84.85% of the target price of $13.

Cummins Inc. (CMI) is unchanged at $281.01, with 4,863,806 shares traded. CMI's current last sale is 103.89% of the target price of $270.5.

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) is +0.01 at $6.93, with 4,753,269 shares traded. SOFI's current last sale is 71.08% of the target price of $9.75.

Haleon plc (HLN) is -0.08 at $8.30, with 4,061,542 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for HLN is in the "buy range".

AT&T Inc. (T) is +0.0002 at $17.17, with 3,981,395 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for T is in the "buy range".

Altria Group (MO) is +0.05 at $44.68, with 3,928,385 shares traded. MO's current last sale is 95.06% of the target price of $47.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (ATMU) is -0.06 at $25.94, with 3,179,426 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ATMU is in the "buy range".

Apple Inc. (AAPL) is unchanged at $176.08, with 3,115,319 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (XRAY) is unchanged at $33.11, with 3,067,668 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.54. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for XRAY is in the "buy range".

Intel Corporation (INTC) is +0.34 at $42.39, with 2,705,561 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 96.34% of the target price of $44.

Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) is unchanged at $42.99, with 2,564,991 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CMCSA is in the "buy range".

Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) is unchanged at $49.14, with 2,247,094 shares traded. CSCO's current last sale is 89.35% of the target price of $55.

