After Hours Most Active for Mar 18, 2024 : MO, HPE, JBLU, CMI, CMCSA, PFE, GLW, T, SOFI, AAPL, EMB, OPEN

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 1.59 to 17,986.6. The total After hours volume is currently 116,434,334 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Altria Group (MO) is unchanged at $44.51, with 5,774,951 shares traded. MO's current last sale is 94.7% of the target price of $47.



Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) is unchanged at $17.06, with 4,807,307 shares traded. HPE's current last sale is 100.35% of the target price of $17.



JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) is unchanged at $6.94, with 4,527,613 shares traded. JBLU's current last sale is 126.18% of the target price of $5.5.



Cummins Inc. (CMI) is unchanged at $286.12, with 3,632,204 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) is unchanged at $43.12, with 3,597,617 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CMCSA is in the "buy range".



Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) is +0.0209 at $27.74, with 3,101,628 shares traded. PFE's current last sale is 79.26% of the target price of $35.



Corning Incorporated (GLW) is unchanged at $32.33, with 2,945,334 shares traded. GLW's current last sale is 92.37% of the target price of $35.



AT&T Inc. (T) is -0.01 at $17.29, with 2,740,485 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for T is in the "buy range".



SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) is -0.01 at $7.07, with 2,702,495 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2024. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.01. SOFI's current last sale is 74.42% of the target price of $9.5.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.28 at $173.44, with 2,580,456 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB) is unchanged at $88.36, with 2,501,267 shares traded. This represents a 10.87% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN) is +0.02 at $2.90, with 2,388,037 shares traded. OPEN's current last sale is 105.45% of the target price of $2.75.

