After Hours Most Active for Mar 18, 2022 : DIDI, TLT, IRT, INO, INFY, NLOK, S, CAG, EOG, PECO, CSCO, MNDT

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 5.31 to 14,425.39. The total After hours volume is currently 418,389,095 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



DiDi Global Inc. (DIDI) is +0.01 at $4.10, with 32,778,117 shares traded. DIDI's current last sale is 26.28% of the target price of $15.6.



iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) is -0.08 at $133.36, with 15,512,729 shares traded. This represents a 2.33% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (IRT) is unchanged at $25.37, with 14,659,840 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for IRT is in the "buy range".



Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (INO) is +0.04 at $3.80, with 8,334,199 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for INO is 13.959855; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.



Infosys Limited (INFY) is -0.22 at $24.82, with 7,952,211 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for INFY is in the "buy range".



NortonLifeLock Inc. (NLOK) is unchanged at $27.45, with 7,912,063 shares traded. NLOK's current last sale is 99.82% of the target price of $27.5.



SentinelOne, Inc. (S) is -0.01 at $40.56, with 7,249,599 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for S is in the "buy range".



ConAgra Brands, Inc. (CAG) is unchanged at $31.74, with 7,095,236 shares traded. CAG's current last sale is 88.17% of the target price of $36.



EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) is +0.36 at $116.16, with 6,874,731 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.98. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for EOG is in the "buy range".



Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (PECO) is unchanged at $32.33, with 6,058,586 shares traded. PECO's current last sale is 88.58% of the target price of $36.5.



Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) is unchanged at $55.97, with 5,942,137 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jul 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.83. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CSCO is in the "buy range".



Mandiant, Inc. (MNDT) is unchanged at $22.10, with 5,847,963 shares traded. MNDT's current last sale is 110.5% of the target price of $20.

