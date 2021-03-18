After Hours Most Active for Mar 18, 2021 : DISCK, BHC, QQQ, SLM, TME, ACND, VIAC, COMM, CFG, WORK, CSCO, ALLY

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 24.94 to 12,814.09. The total After hours volume is currently 63,595,165 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Discovery, Inc. (DISCK) is unchanged at $64.08, with 5,785,243 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.



Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC) is +0.36 at $33.20, with 5,017,735 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BHC is in the "buy range".



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +0.78 at $312.82, with 4,804,116 shares traded. This represents a 89.67% increase from its 52 Week Low.



SLM Corporation (SLM) is unchanged at $17.00, with 3,151,250 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SLM is in the "buy range".



Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) is +0.2 at $28.72, with 2,880,225 shares traded.TME is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 3/22/2021, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2020. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.11 per share, which represents a 11 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. (ACND) is unchanged at $9.91, with 2,306,389 shares traded.



ViacomCBS Inc. (VIAC) is +0.0001 at $96.76, with 2,038,667 shares traded. VIAC's current last sale is 212.66% of the target price of $45.5.



CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (COMM) is unchanged at $16.07, with 1,945,767 shares traded. COMM's current last sale is 107.13% of the target price of $15.



Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (CFG) is unchanged at $45.38, with 1,745,338 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CFG is in the "buy range".



Slack Technologies, Inc. (WORK) is unchanged at $40.53, with 1,629,198 shares traded. WORK's current last sale is 90.07% of the target price of $45.



Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) is unchanged at $48.80, with 1,612,686 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CSCO is in the "buy range".



Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY) is unchanged at $45.32, with 1,547,932 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ALLY is in the "buy range".

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.