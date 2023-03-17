After Hours Most Active for Mar 17, 2023 : LUMN, F, HBI, ABBV, IBM, PEB, INTC, GOOG, AAPL, HBAN, AMZN, VSAT

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -5.75 to 12,514.13. The total After hours volume is currently 510,996,400 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Lumen Technologies, Inc. (LUMN) is -0.02 at $2.46, with 101,594,315 shares traded. LUMN's current last sale is 41% of the target price of $6.



Ford Motor Company (F) is +0.01 at $11.31, with 49,715,065 shares traded. F's current last sale is 80.79% of the target price of $14.



Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) is unchanged at $5.09, with 36,324,224 shares traded. HBI's current last sale is 72.71% of the target price of $7.



AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) is +0.28 at $154.50, with 15,926,629 shares traded. ABBV's current last sale is 94.79% of the target price of $163.



International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is +0.0123 at $123.70, with 14,078,168 shares traded. IBM's current last sale is 85.31% of the target price of $145.



Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) is unchanged at $13.20, with 13,375,764 shares traded. PEB's current last sale is 73.33% of the target price of $18.



Intel Corporation (INTC) is unchanged at $29.81, with 9,934,476 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 106.46% of the target price of $28.



Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) is unchanged at $102.46, with 9,475,431 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GOOG is in the "buy range".



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is unchanged at $155.00, with 9,368,713 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) is +0.01 at $10.35, with 9,160,388 shares traded. HBAN's current last sale is 69% of the target price of $15.



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is -0.04 at $98.91, with 8,931,970 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMZN is in the "buy range".



ViaSat, Inc. (VSAT) is unchanged at $34.65, with 8,403,153 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for VSAT is 19.907336; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.

