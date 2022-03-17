After Hours Most Active for Mar 17, 2022 : BAC, WMG, QQQ, TTM, FTI, CSCO, INFY, STNE, ACWI, AAPL, IRT, NABL

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -52.43 to 14,066.17. The total After hours volume is currently 65,879,659 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is -0.04 at $42.99, with 3,096,935 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BAC is in the "buy range".



Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG) is unchanged at $36.18, with 3,016,092 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for WMG is in the "buy range".



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is -1.27 at $343.17, with 2,737,936 shares traded. This represents a 11.64% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Tata Motors Ltd (TTM) is unchanged at $28.08, with 2,250,021 shares traded. TTM's current last sale is 80.23% of the target price of $35.



TechnipFMC plc (FTI) is unchanged at $7.39, with 2,232,078 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $0. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for FTI is in the "buy range".



Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) is -0.23 at $55.94, with 1,923,592 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jul 2022. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.83. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CSCO is in the "buy range".



Infosys Limited (INFY) is -0.0134 at $24.48, with 1,851,676 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for INFY is in the "buy range".



StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) is +2.24 at $11.85, with 1,757,578 shares traded. STNE's current last sale is 59.25% of the target price of $20.



iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund (ACWI) is unchanged at $97.85, with 1,504,256 shares traded. This represents a 6.9% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.51 at $160.11, with 1,499,050 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (IRT) is unchanged at $25.66, with 1,268,586 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for IRT is in the "buy range".



N-able, Inc. (NABL) is unchanged at $9.64, with 1,162,665 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NABL is in the "buy range".

