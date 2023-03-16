After-Hours
AUY

After Hours Most Active for Mar 16, 2023 : AUY, SWN, FRC, QQQ, AMZN, AAPL, MSFT, INTC, BAC, GOOGL, UMC, JBGS

March 16, 2023 — 04:29 pm EDT

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -15.42 to 12,565.97. The total After hours volume is currently 84,322,549 shares traded.

The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:

Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) is +0.01 at $5.48, with 5,463,139 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AUY is in the "buy range".

Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) is +0.01 at $4.87, with 4,471,107 shares traded. SWN's current last sale is 54.11% of the target price of $9.

FIRST REPUBLIC BANK (FRC) is -4.21 at $30.06, with 3,466,434 shares traded. FRC's current last sale is 21.47% of the target price of $140.

Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +0.11 at $306.92, with 2,835,137 shares traded. This represents a 20.71% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is unchanged at $100.04, with 2,803,080 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AMZN is in the "buy range".

Apple Inc. (AAPL) is -0.03 at $155.82, with 2,647,087 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is +0.05 at $276.25, with 2,284,712 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MSFT is in the "buy range".

Intel Corporation (INTC) is -0.01 at $30.17, with 2,261,451 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 107.75% of the target price of $28.

Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is -0.04 at $28.93, with 2,223,269 shares traded. BAC's current last sale is 76.13% of the target price of $38.

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is -0.18 at $100.14, with 2,219,198 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GOOGL is in the "buy range".

United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) is -0.1153 at $8.55, with 2,167,819 shares traded. UMC's current last sale is 96.12% of the target price of $8.9.

JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS) is unchanged at $14.86, with 1,927,634 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.

