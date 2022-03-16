After Hours Most Active for Mar 16, 2022 : DNA, AAPL, ZNGA, MCHI, MNDT, QQQ, EGHT, BAC, INFY, BKR, TNET, FTCH

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 49.78 to 14,006.57. The total After hours volume is currently 75,286,359 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:



Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (DNA) is +0.03 at $3.02, with 7,412,328 shares traded.DNA is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 3/21/2022, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec2021. The consensus earnings per share forecast is -0.05 per share, which represents a 99,900 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago



Apple Inc. (AAPL) is +0.11 at $159.70, with 3,546,965 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".



Zynga Inc. (ZNGA) is unchanged at $8.97, with 3,228,792 shares traded. ZNGA's current last sale is 89.7% of the target price of $10.



iShares MSCI China ETF (MCHI) is -0.54 at $54.16, with 2,891,803 shares traded. This represents a 24.25% increase from its 52 Week Low.



Mandiant, Inc. (MNDT) is unchanged at $22.21, with 2,630,964 shares traded. MNDT's current last sale is 111.05% of the target price of $20.



Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (QQQ) is +1.01 at $341.33, with 2,563,428 shares traded. This represents a 11.04% increase from its 52 Week Low.



8x8 Inc (EGHT) is unchanged at $11.11, with 2,408,651 shares traded. EGHT's current last sale is 61.72% of the target price of $18.



Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is +0.05 at $42.85, with 2,345,463 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BAC is in the "buy range".



Infosys Limited (INFY) is +0.01 at $25.12, with 1,548,617 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for INFY is in the "buy range".



Baker Hughes Company (BKR) is unchanged at $33.65, with 1,442,623 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BKR is in the "buy range".



TriNet Group, Inc. (TNET) is unchanged at $90.00, with 1,439,582 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for TNET is in the "buy range".



Farfetch Limited (FTCH) is unchanged at $13.66, with 1,275,658 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for FTCH is in the "buy range".

